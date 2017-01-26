Pharmacy shifts focus to compounding

The Kiwanis Club of Orillia was pleased to host Dennis Lee, pharmacist and owner of Laclie Pharmacy as its latest lunch guest.

Laclie Pharmacy has been a compounding pharmacy for about 18 years, which means they can formulate unique prescriptions and/or dosages.

Many years ago, all pharmacies were compounding, but commercial manufactured drugs began to take over the way they did business.

With the advent of big store pharmacies, Laclie Pharmacy had to figure out how to differentiate itself, and elected to go back to its roots by reverting to compounding.

They focus on palliative care treatments and medications for illnesses that can be difficult to treat with available commercial drugs.

When a patient needs a dosage that is not made in that size, Laclie Pharmacy can make up the drug in the specific dosage.

In particular, they offer innovative ways to get medications into children (for instance, antibiotics into a lollipop) and drugs that may no longer be available commercially.

Some of their top compounds are:

arthritis and/or anti-inflammatory creams

psoriasis lotion

nail fungus preparation

head lice treatment

bio-identical hormone replacement therapy for both men and women

veterinary compounding

itch remedy for bug bites and poison ivy

compounds for pain and symptom management for palliative care patients

antabuse for alcoholism

One example of where this service would be valuable is if a patient is unable to swallow a tablet - Laclie Pharmacy may be able to make it into a liquid, a topical gel or cream that can be absorbed through the skin.

Lee pointed out that his store has a small cosmetics area, and does not sell groceries - their focus is on being a pharmacy and doing that well.

For more information on the store and the services they offer, you can call 705-325-1111.