An ace is on the loose and the chase is on, but only one can be the winner.

Orillia Geneva Bingo is offering a new progressive raffle called Catch the Ace that will see players trying to catch the ace of spades week after week.

“It’s a good fundraiser for the charities,” said Rick Purcell, co-manager of the bingo hall. “We play 15 bingo games a night and each one raises money for the charities.”

Originating on the east coast as Chase the Ace, the raffle came to Ontario under a different name in September last year and to Orillia at the beginning of this year.

“Right now, we’re the only one in this area,” said Purcell. “There’s nothing in Barrie, yet.”

To start, the game breaks open a new deck to start a jackpot. All cards are shuffled and then laid face down on the table, mixed up again and pocketed in small envelopes. The envelopes are jumbled again, numbered from one to 52 and put in a locked display to prevent foul play. In addition, explained Purcell, none of the licensed members of the bingo is allowed to purchase raffle tickets and must have up to two witnesses present during the draw and while a fresh round is being set up.

To play, anybody aged 19 and older, the legal gambling age in Ontario, can buy any number of the $5 tickets for themselves or for another eligible person. The player picks a number between one and 52 to be put on the ticket. On the night of the draw, Mondays at 7 p.m. in the case of Orillia Geneva Bingo, a ticket is randomly selected and the envelope corresponding to the number on the ticket is opened.

“That person automatically wins 20% of the weekly sales,” said Purcell. “If it’s the ace of spades, they win the accumulated jackpot, which is 30% of the weekly sales, so a total of 50% of the weekly sales.”

The remaining 50% of the jackpot is divided equally among the charities associated with the bingo, and, “if it’s not the ace of spades, the accumulated amount grows every week until the jackpot is won,” he added.

If the ace is drawn, all cards and tickets are destroyed and a fresh round is set up.

Each draw is taped, as mandated by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, and the card, once drawn and announced, is destroyed. The tickets are also destroyed and new ones are made available for sale, between 5 and 7 p.m., the following Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and from 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays.

Since the ticket sales began Jan. 4, Orillia Geneva Bingo has seen a steady flow of about 100 per week, said Purcell.

“We hope to sell a $1,000 a month,” he added. “As the accumulator grows, the sales will grow. We’ve seen that when it’s $5,000, the sales will be higher; when it’s $10,000, it’ll be higher; when it hits $100,000, we’re going to see people coming from all over to buy tickets.”

In Nova Scotia, noted Purcell, the jackpot has been as high as $2.9 million. As for Orillia, the ace is still out there and the stakes are rising.

For more information, visit the raffle’s Facebook page at facebook.com/genevacatchtheace or call Orillia Geneva Bingo at 705-325-7239.

The money benefits about a dozen charitable groups, including the Royal Canadian Legion and local Rotary and Lions clubs.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog