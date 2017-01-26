Moellman unable to resist his musical calling

He knew when he was five.

He didn’t have to think at five, not about what he wanted. He was free to react and respond as his nature inclined, and he responded to music. Hearing his aunt play the piano, he longed to put his hands on the keys and make the same lovely sounds. Beginning with Joy to the World – joy to the world and joy to young Jeffrey Moellman.

Only it was frustrating; the piano wouldn’t do what he asked of it. It should have poured out, what he heard inside, the sounds he felt and knew beyond explaining. It was his, music, and he would do what it took to master it.

At church, another pageant of sound swept him away. Sound that seemed to come from another realm, from a place beyond cozy houses and familiar streets and picket fences. Sometimes soft as breathing, sometimes forked like lightning, crashing like thunder in the air.

Jeff learned to play the organ, too (third grade). And when later he filled in at the cathedral, the music that flowed from the organ loft as if of its own volition lifted the choristers, elevated the other instrument known and loved by Jeff, the human voice.

Later, when he was old enough to be hampered by options and responsibilities, Jeff flirted with the thought of becoming a doctor. He had the grades, the academic ability. But his heart led him elsewhere. To the Cleveland Institute of Music (Jeff is a native of Kentucky) and a bachelor of music in organ performance, to Kent State University for a master’s of music in choral conducting, to singing major choral works – works by Beethoven, Bernstein, Handel, Mahler, Mendelssohn, Stravinsky, and more – with the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus (where guest conductors included such notables as Sir Andrew Davis and John Williams). Led him to become a graduate conducting assistant at Kent State University, and music director of middle- and high-school musical theatre productions.

Led him to Caroline (Bourque), violinist, his Canadian-born wife. And then to Canada, to Orillia (2010), to take up the position of director of music and organist at Guardian Angels Church. Led him to founding Chamber Music Orillia, and an adult choir and a choir for youth.

Because kids need to sing, they need to connect with more than pop and indie on the Internet. They need something deeper. A connection with each other, and the place where they live, and the places they come from, what and who came before. They need the foundation of something lasting. Need to know even the most current music grows on old roots. Need to sing words people have sung before them, sustain notes that have hung for centuries on the air.

Get out of their chest voice (the voice used for speech) and into their head voice. There’s so much space in your head, Jeff says, no limit to the room there, the things that can happen. And if you open up the space in your head, some of what you let in is bound to find its way into your heart, and there’s no limit to that, either.

It felt “weird” at first to Cassidy Byers, 15, singing music she didn’t know, singing lyrics in different languages, German and French, Latin and Spanish. But there was something compelling about voices raised in unison, going beyond each person to create something bigger. And after a while, it started to “feel normal,” and the confidence she gained grew normal, too, standing tall and bravely singing with the others, who became friends, especially Claire.

If Cassidy looked at her parents during a performance, she would get “all smiley.” So many beaming faces looking back. (Becky Bauman, another choir mom, says it’s impossible not to be moved by children singing. And that it’s not just about singing; it’s about community, and the wonder of “doing something that holds people on the edge of their seats.”) Just the same, Cassidy learned to keep her eyes on Jeff as he conducted, concentrate on the signals he gave. Though sometimes his face was amusingly animated, indicating, for instance, all the animals in I Bought Me a Cat.

Just as moving for Jeff, looking at those fresh-faced choristers, each trying hard, turning to him for direction, willing to follow. And all the time he and Caroline spend, all the late nights compiling music, planning programs, figuring out ways to draw out the best in them, what to show them.

Once, just before a concert, before the whirlwind of performance, when Jeff gave some last notes and took the opportunity to thank the choir and say how much he’d enjoyed the year, he found himself suddenly overcome by emotion. Remembering, perhaps, one who struggled at first but found the way to the right notes. Or how everyone thanks him at the end of a rehearsal. Or the chorister who always comes up to shake his hand, to show him how much it means.

If his musical moments were numbered, if he had to choose between spending time at the piano or the church organ or conducting a choir, Jeff would choose a choir. The adult choir, perhaps, but more likely the youth choirs (younger children perform in one group, more experienced choristers in an ensemble). Because he’s an educator by nature, and perhaps because it returns him to his original self. Because for a few moments, time and cares disappear and there is only the pure call of music.

Musical elementary- and high-school-aged students who love to sing and enjoy building their voices, musical skill, and camaraderie, are invited to contact Jeff at contact@chambermusicorillia.org, 705-833-2202, or visit chambermusicorillia.org or facebook.com/chambermusicorillia.

Kate Grigg is an artist and writer who grew up in Orillia and tells stories of local people in her weekly column. If you have a story you think she might be interested in, email kategrigg@gmail.com.