Ladies, why do we still feel guilty about one night stands?

A new predictable scientific study reveals that women are more likely than men to feel guilty after having a one night stand. In a world where women’s sexually continues to be under constant scrutiny, I’m unsurprised at these findings.

The study that was authored by Norwegian University of Science and Technology’s (NTNU) department of psychology surveyed 263 Norwegians aged between 19 and 37 years old to find out how they felt about recent one night stands. Only one in three women said they were happy about their casual sex experience, compared to more than 50% of men.

However, when it came to declining casual sex, far more men regret saying no to a one night stand than women. Eight in 10 women said they were glad that they had said no to a recent opportunity for casual sex, compared to just 43% of men.

In other words, the study once again confirms the age-old belief that women regret having casual sex whereas men regret not having more.

I can relate. As a woman who came of age in the confusing era wedged between the AIDS crisis of the 80s and 90s, where Madonna’s brand of Express Yourself feminism reigned supreme and the proliferation of 2000’s era “hook up culture,” I spent most of my university years trying to negotiate complicated feelings around casual sex.

When I had my first one night stand (with a cute guy I met late one night while studying at the 24 hour library), I was determined to turn the experience into more than it was. I didn’t really want to see him again, but I thought if I could say we “dated,” I would feel less guilty about sleeping with him (translation: I didn’t want to feel like a slut.) So, after our initial night together, I asked him out on a proper date. It was a disaster: the conversation was awkward and the sex was even worse than I remembered. While this should have been a wake-up call, I spent a good part of my twenties having three, four and ten night stands; in an attempt to date people who never should have made it past night one.

While I’ve definitely switched up my dating strategy in my thirties, I can’t say that my sexual experiences are devoid of regret. I still occasionally suffer from what I like to call, “buyer’s remorse” - especially when the encounter is less than satisfactory.

Professor Leif Edward Ottesen Kennair, one of the study’s authors, says this is common. According to the study, sexual satisfaction plays a part in whether an individual regrets a sexual experience. The team of researchers also listed fear of pregnancy, STIs and getting a bad reputation (aka “slut-shaming”) as other factors that make women more unhappy about casual sexual encounters.

However the researchers believe that evolutionary psychology is largely to blame for the gender difference. It all comes down to a question of quantity over quality. Men who practiced what the researchers call a “scatter-gun strategy” - reproducing with as many women as possible - scored best in the evolutionary race. However for women, partner quality was more important and adding additional sexual partners didn’t increase their chance for reproductive success.

While I don’t doubt it’s scientific validity, this study leaves out one crucial detail: Shame is learned. As women we’re taught to feel guilty about our sexuality - especially when it deviates from what society has decided is the norm. We can’t move forward if the message continues to be the same: men will be men, women will be women, because #science.

If the 5 million people worldwide who came together for the January 21st Women’s March are any indication, we’re ready for change.

As Prof David Buss, of the University of Texas, who collaborated on the study told the Telegraph, “female choice — deciding when, where, and with whom to have sex — is perhaps the most fundamental principle of women’s sexual psychology.”

This sense of choice extends to how we chose to feel about our sexuality. Ladies, whether you decide to have a one-night stand or not, let’s stop feeling guilty - evolutionary biology and “splatter-gun technique” be damned.