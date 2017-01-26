A shot in the arm can save teens and tweens’ lives.

For the first time, 12-and 13-year-old girls and boys across the province will be given the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination in school.

Originally, only girls in Grade 8 were vaccinated against the cancer-causing HPV that is spread through sexual activity.

“We’ve now made it inclusive to all girls and boys in Grade 7,” said Rebecca Dupuis, program manager in the vaccine preventable disease program at the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).

But Dupuis said the provincial government – following the advice of Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization - determined both boys and girls should be covered and it should be given when children are younger.

“As we get older, our immune system is not as strong, so when it’s given at a younger age, they’re able to mount a stronger response to the virus,” Dupuis said. “And we want to give it to them before they’re exposed to the virus, before they become sexually active.”

The HPV vaccination is given in two doses, and is also available to Grade 8 girls who missed one of two injections.

It is also publically funded for men who have sex with men up to the age of 26.

The HPV inoculation offers protection against cervical cancer and genital lesions (warts) in women and protects men against lesions, as well as anal/genital cancer.

Although the health unit is pleased to offer the vaccinations to both genders this year, Dupuis noted that the funding model from the province hasn’t kept up with the new schedule.

The health unit says it receives approximately $8.50 for each dose, while the actual cost is in the $15-to-$20 range.

“We know the amount doesn’t pay for the full cost, but we’ve been covering that,” Dupuis said. “But when you’re doing three-times the work, it adds up.

“And we live in the Simcoe/Muskoka region – it’s a huge geographical area to cover – so even the mileage adds to the total price of it.”

After the Jan. 18 SMDHU board meeting, Colleen Nesbit, the director of clinical services, said she would follow in the Algoma Health Unit’s footsteps and call upon the province to increase funding to support the vaccine’s program delivery.

The province’s Immunization 2020 report indicates more changes are expected, but has offered little or no increase in funding to support its implementation.

“We are now immunizing twice as many students for HPV, which offers an important benefit to public health,” said Nisbet. “However, the funding provided by the province is not adequate to deliver the program and that has real ramifications for us.”

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1