One more nice family wanted.

If Habitat for Humanity put a sign outside their latest housing development on Anne Street South, they’d ask for families who are as hard-working as the two who are already on-board.

“We do have families in the application process now, but this home might be ready too early or they’re not ready to move,” said Jennifer Berry, co-ordinator of family and volunteer services of Habitat for Humanity Huronia.

Standing beside a large heater in one of three half-built townhomes, Berry said the middle unit is still up for grabs to a family that meets Habitat’s criteria.

A family member from each of the two families, who are eagerly awaiting their move-in dates on April 1, were working with the RBC crew, who were also volunteering on Thursday.

Michelle Steele is a single mother with two children aged 11 and six, who currently lives in Orillia but commutes to Barrie each day for work.

As a hair-dresser, Steele said she’s used to being on her feet all day, but had no idea how hard it was to swing a hammer for hours at a time.

“It’s amazing how tired I am at the end of the day,” she said with a laugh. “I could not do this every day. It’s a lot of work, which makes me that much more grateful for all the people who donate their time.”

Her new neighbour, Daniel Abiodun and his wife and three children, are also excited to have a home of their own.

“For us, it’s about the ability to stop paying rent and build some equity in a home. And to give the kids a bigger space to live in,” Abiodun said.

Originally a refugee from Nigeria, Abiodun arrived in Toronto in 2007 and moved to Barrie in 2009.

Initially he worked on an on-call basis for the school board, but has since returned to school and recently opened up a paralegal business at 80 Bradford St, called D.A. Commissioning and Legal Services.

Abiodun said he’s still amazed his family will soon have a home.

“After getting approved, I have to believe this is really happening. Now, after seeing it a few times, with so many people coming to volunteer, it’s coming together. We’re really excited,” he said.

Inside his home, drywall has been screwed into place and is awaiting a sanding and coat of paint.

Navy-blue siding has recently been installed on the three townhomes, along with windows, floorboards and stairs to the basement and second floor.

White and dusty from sanding, Kim Humphries, a community manager with RBC, said after donating her time on one of Habitat’s first Barrie homes, she joined the Habitat for Humanity Huronia board of directors and has worked on four homes since then.

“It’s fun to help the community and help families,” Humphries said.

RBC takes part in Habitat’s Adopt-A-Day program, offering employees a chance to get involved with the community.

RBC also gives a donation of $2,000 and that money is used to fund the build, said Berry.

She said people are welcome to volunteer their time, their tools and their trades to each help build local homes.

“And people can also help out by shopping at the ReStore on Brock Street, which helps fund each build,” Berry said.

For more information, visit www.habitathuronia.com

Habitat for Humanity – How it works

- Habitat builds or renovates houses for hard-working families who need a hand-up in order to own a decent, affordable home.

- Habitat works with families who are in a housing crisis, living in substandard or poor living conditions towards home ownership.

- Families are given an interest free, no down payment mortgage on a home.

- Mortgage payments are based on 25% of gross income, not on a fixed number of payments.

- Families must provide 500 volunteer hours (sweat equity) as part of the mortgage contract.

