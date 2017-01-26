Getting to know Shriners

At their most basic, the Shriners are a bunch of guys who like to have fun.

Look no further than the cars barreling around during any area parade and you’ll see the kinds of antics the group enjoys.

But the Shrine Club is serious business and a fundamental organization when it comes to helping children under the age of 18. The club supports 18 orthopedic hospitals for crippled children and three burn institutes for children which provide medical care – including operations, plastic surgery and a variety of other scenarios – at no cost to the patients and their families.

Locally, the Orillia Shrine Club has members from the city and surrounding communities, including parts of Severn, Ramara and Oro-Medonte Townships. This week, the executive for 2017 will be installed at its monthly meeting. The Orillia club is 77 members strong.

Helping children is among the club’s primary goals. That often sees club members travelling great distances to ensure proper care is obtained.

“When we identify a child that is in need of muscular skeletal care... they’re designated to either go to Montreal hospital or to Erie (Pennsylvania) hospital,” explained Roger Lippert, the incoming treasurer for the local Shriners in 2017. “We transport them down there and they give them treatment. Depending on when the treatment is, we might stay overnight and come back the next day. Sometimes we may come back the same day.”

The Montreal Shrine hospital is the only one in Canada, opening in 2015. Most of the money raised will go to the club to help get children to one of its hospitals, although each local club supports a variety of local initiatives and youth in need. Recently, $10,000 was donated to the neonatal intensive care unit at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

Thyme Thompson is one of the youth the club has helped locally. When she was 18, a ATV accident left her paralyzed. While the youth the Shiners help are not always the children of club members, this was the case with Thompson. She was brought into the Shriners’ health care system and sent to the United States for treatment.

“I ended up in Philadelphia, and that’s where I got a prescription for long-leg braces,” Thompson explained. “I had several reassessments done... I did have some minor hip flexor mobility, so I was able to walk with assistance.”

A goal for Thompson was to get up and walk again. The Shriners helped to put her on that path.

“(It gave me) a choice to try and get up and walk,” she said. “It was not quite the way I was standing and walking before, but it was the first step into my recovery.”

Previously, the Shrine Circus was the club’s primary fundraiser. However, this year, an Oktoberfest is on the books to replace the circus. Various dances and Christmas cake sales have also increased the club’s coffers in the past.

Donations are also accepted throughout the year to two charities which issue tax receipts: Rameses Patient Transportation Fund and The Shriner’s Hospital for Children. While the Orillia club is also a non-profit, it is unable to issue a tax receipt itself. However, donating directly to the Orillia club ensures the money will be spent on projects in the community.

If you want to join the Shriners, there’s a bit of a process to go through. First, you have to be a male, and then a Mason.

But becoming a Mason is easy, Lippert said.

“If you see a bumper sticker that says ‘Ask One To Be One,’ that’s how you join.”

