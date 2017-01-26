‘Flawed’ survey led to status quo result

A majority of Canadians are of the opinion government should not be in the hands of a sole party and several parties should share accountability.

“It seems, by the way people analyzed the results, that proportional representation and the government working together is what people want,” said Valerie Powell, a member of Make Every Vote Count 2019 Simcoe and Fair Vote Canada’s local chapter.

This and other conclusions came forward as results of the mydemocracy.ca government-commissioned consultation on the current electoral system were released Thursday.

Despite wanting more parties to work together on policy matters, a majority of Canadians (67%) are somewhat or very satisfied with the way democracy already works in the country.

“I’m not surprised the way the survey ended up,” said Fred Larsen, president of the Simcoe North Provincial Liberal Association and member of Make Every Vote Count 2019. “It shows the relative level of comfort with the status quo, with the current system. Because that’s the system they know. Very few people know what an alternative system would look like.”

And that was one of the main flaws in the way the survey was conducted, said Alec Adams, CEO of Simcoe North Federal Green Party Association.

“There were no questions about what sort of voting systems they would like,” he said. “The government survey didn’t ask that question.”

Another reason for the implied status quo, said Larsen, could be lack of education among voters where other voting systems are concerned.

What the group has recommended as a way of educating people is to introduce a new system over the next couple elections and then ask people for their opinion on it, he said.

“Right now, if you ask in a referendum, ‘if you prefer the current system or the other system’, the ‘other’ system is so vague that they’re bound to say they’re OK with this,” noted Larsen.

The survey was based on responses received from 383,074 Canadians from across the country and even abroad. The largest percentage of those responding was aged between 25 and 34 years, and for Larsen, that is a sign of increased involvement in voting matters by the younger generation.

“I am pleased to see that, because it does affect that age group more than the older part of the group of respondents,” he said, adding that may be the main reason for Canadians wanting to see diversity in government. “Young people are aware that consensus can work really well when people work together and there should be greater diversity of views. I think that’s a very youth-oriented focus, because today’s youth are working in diverse places.”

Where Larsen is happy with the younger generation being more involved in such matters, he was disappointed but not surprised that a majority of Canadians (66%) still feel 16 is too young a voting age.

“I think there’s reason to drop it down to 16, but it just seems to me that a majority of people would see 18 as a natural cut off,” he said. “People find consensus in saying that students in high school should learn about how our democracy works, and yet you’re saying to those young people, you can’t vote until you’re 18 — it’s a little odd.”

According to the survey, Canadians want to see a relaxing of party discipline and for members of parliament to be able to exert more autonomy so as to better represent the interests of their constituents.

Adams said he agreed with giving MPs the ability to exercise independence, but it wouldn’t necessarily mean they would be able to represent all their constituents equally.

“Parties represent brands in a way and most of the time people vote for or against a party,” he said. “They know this party has this block of policies, it’s like a menu at a restaurant, and that’s how they choose to vote.”

In the opinion of members of Make Every Vote Count 2019, the only way to ensure every constituent is represented in parliament is through some version of the proportional representation system.

And the group intends to hold the government to its promises made during the last election campaign that 2015 would be the last election under first past the post system and that the next election will make “every vote count”.

“We will be sending a letter to Karina Gould (Minister of Democratic Institutions) and to every liberal MP in the country to encourage them to move forward on a system that would make every vote count,” said Adams.

For more on results of the MyDemocracy.ca results, visit mydemocracy.ca.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog