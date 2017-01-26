Donation supports Green Haven

PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES Green Haven Shelter for Women is off to a great start in 2017, thanks to HGR Graham Partners LLP. The Orillia lawyers and mediators have donated $10,000 to the shelter, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2016. The donation will help the shelter keep its doors open for women, with or without children, who need assistance. Pictured at the cheque presentation are Kellie Beasley, left, of HGR and Liz Westcott, executive director at Green Haven.