Councillors appointed to library board

With Severn and Oro-Medonte residents being able to use the Orillia Public Library this year, the townships are once again represented on the library board.

Orillia city council passed two resolutions at its meeting Monday night, accepting the appointments of the township councillors.

Coun. Ron Stevens will represent Severn on the Orillia library board until Dec. 31, while Coun. Scott Jermey will represent the Oro-Medonte until the end of the current term of council, Nov. 30, 2018.