Council passes gas tax bylaw

Orillia City Council were able to add some money into its coffers Monday night.

Council passed a bylaw to accept its share of the provincial gas tax fund. The city qualified for $480,506 this year.

This is the 13th year that the province has shared a portion of the gas tax with municipalities, with $334.5 million being split in 2017. Since 2004, $3.8 billion has gone to the municipalities via the gas tax. Since 2003, more than $21.8 billion has been invested by the province on public transit.

Also at the meeting, a letter from the Orillia Chamber of Commerce was received, indicating the chamber's contribution to the city from operating the Port of Orillia.

The chamber cut the city a cheque for $54,606.12 at the end of 2016.