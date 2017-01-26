Cats compete at Etobicoke meet

Thirty one members of the Orillia Channel Cats Swim Club recently competed in Etobicoke at the Etobicoke A/B Invitational.

Swimmers competed either in the A or B meet, based on time standards set by the host club.

"We haven't been to this meet in years, it was great for the swimmers to compete against swimmers from the bigger Toronto clubs. We had a lot of best times and more swimmers qualify for Ontario Age Group Provincials," said head coach Meredith Thompson-Edwards.

Blythe Wieclawek (11) broke the 11/12 girls 50 backstroke club record (34.69) as well as Calum Kershaw (18) broke the 15 and over boys 50 breaststroke club record (31.62).

Calum also made the provincial standards in the 100 and 200 breaststroke and was just milliseconds from setting a new club record in the 100 breaststroke.

Caleb Near (14) qualified for his eighth Provincial Festivals event in the 200 individual medley as well.

Individual results - A meet

Hughie Edwards 1st 200 breaststroke, 3rd 200 Individual Medley, 4th 40 breaststroke, 5th 100 and 50 freestyle; Hayley French 1st 50 butterfly, 3rd 200 butterfly, 4th 100 butterfly, 7th 400 Individual medley; Calum Kershaw 3rd 100 breaststroke, 5th 200 Individual Medley and 200 and 50 breaststroke; Logan Kershaw 13th 50 backstroke and 200 freestyle; Ariel McGee 3rd 50 backstroke, 7th 50 butterfly; Caleb Near 2nd 100 backstroke, 5th 100 freestyle and 6th 200 Individual Medley; Esmee Rosati 7th 50 breaststroke; Jacob Shivers 7th 50 backstroke; Megan Widmer 12th 200 freestyle; Blythe Wieclawek 1st 50 backstroke, 2nd 50 freestyle, 3rd 100 freestyle, 100 and 200 backstroke, 5th 200 Individual Medley.

Individual results - B meet

Jessica Andrec 5th 100 freestyle, 6th 100 backstroke; Jack Gordon 2nd 100 and 50 backstroke, 100 butterfly, 6th 200 freestyle, 7th 200 Individual Medley and 100 freestyle; Luke Gordon 7th 50 breaststroke, 8th 50 backstroke; Flora Haslem 1st 800 freestyle, 3rd 50 backstroke, 4th 200 backstroke, 6th 100 backstroke, 7th 50 butterfly; Ava Holmgren 4th 200 freestyle, 6th 100 backstroke, 7th 200 backstroke; Isabella Holmgren 1st 200 Individual Medley, 3rd 100 freestyle; Grier Kershaw 1st 1500 freestyle, 200 Individual Medley and 200 breaststroke, 3rd 50 breaststroke and 100 butterfly 5th 100 freestyle; Marit Kershaw 1st 50 butterfly, 200 butterfly, 400 Individual Medley, 2nd 1500 freestyle, 7th 100 butterfly; Holly McCool 4th 50 backstroke, 6th 200 Individual Medley; Peyton Nie 6th 400 freestyle; Alexandre Rainville 1st 50 backstroke and 200 freestyle, 2nd 200 Individual Medley100 breaststroke and 50 breaststroke, 4th 200 breaststroke; Mathieu Rainville 1st 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke, 3rd 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle; Nicolas Rainville 3rd 50 breaststroke, 5th 100 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 6th 50 freestyle, 7th 200 freestyle, 8th 100 backstroke; Carly Widmer 1st 200 breaststroke, 2nd 400 Individual Medley, 200 Individual Medley, 50 breaststroke, 5th 400 freestyle, 8th 200 freestyle; Hayley Fisher 9th 50 backstroke; Paige Hannan 13th 50 backstroke; Owen McCool 12th 50 backstroke; Lillian Partridge 17th 50 backstroke; Meghan Rogers 14th 50 backstroke; Molly Trayling 12th 50 freestyle; Madison Woolhouse 15th 50 backstroke.