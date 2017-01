A group of Severn firefighters is willing to put the boot to the ground in support of youth.

To support its team of participants walking in the Coldest Night of the Year walk on Feb. 25, Severn firefighters will be at Orillia Square Mall this Sunday, Jan. 29, between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. collecting money for Youth Haven, which is currently Simcoe County's only youth shelter.