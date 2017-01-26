Blank slate
ANDREW PHILIPS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES Local artist Paul Baxter studies the building wall at 178 Mississaga St. E. that will serve as his canvas for the downtown mural art project celebrating Orillia’s sesquicentennial. The mural, which will incorporate elements of the city’s past and present, will be unveiled during a downtown party July 29.
Local artist Paul Baxter studies the building wall at 178 Mississaga St. E. that will serve as his canvas for the downtown mural art project celebrating Orillia's sesquicentennial. The mural, which will incorporate elements of the city's past and present, will be unveiled during a downtown party July 29.