Bed bugs raise liability questions

Bed bugs have once again crawled into apartments in Orillia.

It's an issue one tenant of a West Street building said she's been dealing with since she first moved in several months ago, with little or no response. Her landlord, Donald Porter, insists he's doing what he can to get rid of the pests, with a previous treatment having to be cancelled against his wishes.

While there are differences in the stories told by Porter and the tenant, what remains undeniable is that bed bugs were found in two of the units in the building at 16 West St. S. and pest control crews made a first spray of the affected areas Thursday.

They found minimal infestation in the unit which had issued the complaint, but a severe infestation in another unit. Crews will return for further treatment in two weeks, and subsequently until the issue is resolved.

But Porter said he isn't actually mandated to ensure he corrects the problem.

"A landlord only has to treat a building once a year, whether it works or not," Porter said. "It's crazy. The rules are nuts. Nobody cares."

No bed bugs were found in the remaining seven units, Porter said, nor were any found in the Geneva Event Centre, on the building's ground floor. Despite that, a bridal show set for this weekend at the Geneva has pulled its booking.

"I try to keep this building in a condition where I would stay in it," Porter said. "I'm not going to make people live in a place where I would not live. That's why I'm on top of this."

It's a concern many building owners in Orillia could face: what happens when bed bugs infest an apartment in a building that features a commercial establishment, particularly one that serves food and beverage?

Essentially, the same if it were just an apartment building.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit doesn't classify bud bugs as a public health hazard. If the infestation is in a building where food is handled, the health unit would like to ensure chemicals are sprayed in a manner that protects the safety of all patrons and workers.

Bed bugs fall under the purview of the city, and the issue is mostly landlord-tenant driven, explained Kelly Smith, Orillia's chief building official.

"We'd get a complaint from a tenant and once we've confirmed there is bed bugs in the rental unit, we ask the landlord to get a pest control company in and properly spray," she explained. "We leave it up to the pest control company to advise the owner if (the bed bugs) have spread."

Such a process was initiated for the Geneva, Smith said. Bed bug issues can escalate to fall under the city's property standards bylaw and an order to eradicate the pest can be issued.

The only time Smith would insist an entire building get done is when at least half of the units have complained. Only one unit complained in this instance.

"To have your place sprayed is a lot of work," Smith said. "It's a big job. So, if it's not necessary to do every unit, we don't insist on it. We leave that up to the pest control companies."

