Angered over an “unjust” police raid over medicinal marijuana, two Oro-Medonte men feel victimized after being arrested at their home and taken away in handcuffs.

“We’re two sick and injured people who were taken to jail,” Christian Gadsden, 36, said Wednesday outside the Orillia OPP detachment, a day after police raided the Line 13 home he shares with Larry Parisien.

“It was scary, incredibly scary,” said the 62-year-old Parisien, adding he suffers from a range of ailments including fibromyalgia and has been prescribed medicinal marijuana for close to seven years.

“There were at least six or seven cops there ... all plainclothes.”

Although still upset with the police, Gadsden said he and Parisien are particularly angry with the Hydro One employee who was on the property earlier in the week and noticed a pot plant growing in the front window.

“Clearly, if you’re a criminal, you’re not going to have it right in the open,” said Gadsden, who pointed out he has been legally allowed to have medicinal marijuana since 2012 and also suffered a serious back injury a year-and-a-half ago.

“For guys like us, that are open about it, this was really disheartening.”

No charges are pending against the duo at this time.

According to Gadsden, the power company worker who visited their property eventually notified police, who obtained a search warrant for their home and property authorized by a Barrie-based justice of the peace.

“Hydro One staff were very apologetic and offered us a month’s credit,” Gadsden said, noting they also now have a trespass order against Hydro One employees that means the utility must provide written notice and get approval before venturing onto the property again.

But the situation could have been even worse, according to Gadsden, noting they were lucky his seven-year-old daughter, Olivia, wasn’t visiting at the time since police likely would have alerted the Children’s Aid Society during the arrest.

As well, Gadsden said, while they were completely compliant and didn’t resist arrest, being handcuffed could have caused more injuries.

“The officers were generally nice; they had to do what they had to do,” he said, adding the raid opened up their home life to others. “Now there’s a risk to us in the community.”

Hydro One did not return a request for comment by press time.

Orillia OPP Const. Martin Hill said while he couldn’t comment specifically on this instance since it’s “an open investigation,” police always maintain a strict protocol when making drug arrests because they don’t know what they might encounter.

“Officer safety is our No. 1 priority because we’re people, too, and we have children that we want to go home (to) and we don’t take any risks when it comes to that stuff, but we are very professional.

“The officers involved are some of the most professional in the province. They would have, 100%, guaranteed, acted professional during the whole incident.”

