Thriller coming to opera house

A stormy night, a disturbed woman, an isolated sea-side retreat and a mysterious stranger, these are the ingredients for edge-of-seat suspense coming to the Orillia Opera House this February.

Mariposa Arts Theatre Foundation announces the presentation of the heart-stopping psychological thriller Death and the Maiden. Winner of the Lawrence Olivier award for Best New Play, the story concerns Paulina Escobar, a political activist who escapes after being blindfolded, raped and tortured. Her unseen tormentor delighted in playing Schubert's Death and the Maiden during his unspeakable acts.

One stormy night, her husband Gerardo gets a flat tire and is rescued by a kindly doctor, Dr. Miranda. Gerardo invites the good doctor in for a drink. Paulina is convinced that she recognizes the doctor's voice and sets about seeking revenge on the sadist who degraded her. What follows is a weekend of sheer terror.

A play in the Hitchcock tradition with a generous serving of humour, mystery and intrigue, Ariel Dorfman's Death and the Maiden is sure to please. Directed by Angela Munday and featuring Valerie Venables-Thornton, Ian Munday and Frank Kewin, Death and the Maiden plays the Orillia Opera House Feb. 9 to 12 and 16 to 19. Tickets are available at the box office or by calling 705-326-8011.