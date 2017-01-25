The antidote to 'fake news'

"Great white shark spotted in Lake Simcoe."

In case you were wondering, this potential headline is not true. I wrote this statement at my desk, without any sources or visual proof. However, seeing the sentence written and reading it aloud somehow gives it unwarranted credibility.

This has been the problem with the rising prominence of "fake news" articles popping up on our social media websites. Many of us have become comfortable relying on content that we want to believe is true but in reality is not. This has become even more concerning when considering that the recently elected U.S. President has, on countless occasions, been caught sharing fake news stories as if they were authentic journalism pieces.

In this context we must not be fazed by the term "fake news". What is fake news really, but fiction? Associating it with news in any way makes it seem as if it is simply a form of journalism.

As a result, this term leads us to believe its content is only so damaging. However, when "fake news" is used by politicians and others to advance their goals, its effects can take a significant toll. In this scenario, "fake news" transforms from simple fiction into misleading and biased propaganda meant to erode the stability of our democracy by changing public perception.

The entire situation is no doubt unsettling, and can be, at times, complicated. It is even getting to the point where respected news organizations, such as CNN, are being falsely accused of broadcasting "fake news."

So, how do we as the general public make sure that the content we are consuming is accurate and meant to inform rather than manipulate? To answer this question, I spoke with Sheridan College Journalism professor Andrew Mitrovica; a revered and controversial Canadian journalist whose work has been featured in many well-respected newspapers and television programs.

After talking with Mitrovica, one ominous statement stood out in my mind.

Mitrovica: "What is unnerving...is that we live in a media culture where there is no time to think, to be skeptical. Technology does exist to create reality that will have a profound effect on "what is news." (This technology) coupled with the need for immediacy is a dangerous, dangerous prescription."

It was clear from this statement that truth is a luxury we may no longer be able to take for granted. If governments and other organizations can manipulate reality through fake videos and sound bites, how will we, the unknowing public, be able to decipher fact from fiction?

Despite feeling uneasy about this possibility, one of his responses did lead me to realize what the antidote to this dangerous prescription might be.

Mitrovica: "I don't think there was any occasion where I censored myself or shied away from telling a story because of the fact that the people could intimidate me. It was quite the opposite, it motivated me."

While later emphasizing that not everyone in the media followed these pure journalistic principles, Mitrovica was clear that he was not alone.

Mitrovica: "I have met journalists who clearly share that view."

The message I gained from this statement was that there are those in the media, including Mitrovica, who don't let intimidation drive them away, rather they embrace it. In essence, so long as there are principled journalists and media organizations motivated to search out the truth, we will always have an ability to find it.

So what is the best way to ensure we do not get drawn in by fabricated news stories?

We, as the public, must question everything. We should not just accept the words of a single politician or news report as fact. Instead, we need to start relying on multiple credible sources to form our opinions and our conceptions of events.

We also need to be vigilant in ensuring that press freedom is protected by supporting trustworthy journalists and media organizations. A free and responsible press will no doubt serve a critical role in safeguarding our democratic way of life.

Above all, it will be our determination to accept only the truth that will help to end this mass dispersion of fabricated media content in our society.

Jay Fallis grew up just outside of Orillia and is passionate about Canadian politics. He recently graduated with a master's in political science from the University of Toronto. He can be reached at jjmfallis@gmail.com.