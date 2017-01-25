Suspected drunk driver caught

A concerned motorist helped Southern Georgian Bay OPP nab a suspected drunk driver.

At around 4:20 p.m. Monday, officers received the complaint after the motorist became concerned with the actions of another driver along Highway 12 near Victoria Harbour.

Police later found the accused on Park Street in Victoria Harbour. After a police investigation, a Tay Township man is facing two impaired driving charges.

Terry Jessen, 41, is charged with driving while ability impaired and driving over 80mg.

He'll answer the charges Feb. 2 in Midland court.

Park Street was also the location of a separate incident where drinking and driving was allegedly involved.

Sunday morning at 2:40 a.m., police saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 12. Police eventually stopped the vehicle on Park Street.

Police determined the 76-year-old North York man had been drinking. He was issued a three-day range warn driving suspension and issued a speeding ticket.