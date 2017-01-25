Stolen snowmobile recovered

It was a quick turnaround for the OPP in recovering an allegedly stolen snowmobile.

Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Southern Georgian Bay OPP officers responded to a report of a stolen snowmobile from a residence on Armstrong Street in Port McNicoll.

Only a short time later, police say the sled was found at a residence on Line 6 in Oro-Medonte.

Michael Gignac, 25, of Tay Township is charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

He'll answer the charge March 30 in Midland court.