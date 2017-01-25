Progress is the name of the game

Orillia is Born ran last week at St. Paul’s Centre. Jim Lewis wrote the play about how the birth of Orillia as a town might have happened.

The play looks like it’s about James Quinn’s (Doug Anderson) drive to break away from the township and then run for reeve. It’s really the daughter, Beatrice (Amy Town), thinking out loud about how great it would be if Orillia had lots of cool things, which would require becoming a town, and heck dad, why don’t you run for reeve? We find out she tells everyone her dad is leading the charge and running, and then sets the stage for dad to meet with the premier of Upper Canada, John A. Macdonald (Chris Newton).

In that encounter, Macdonald tells Quinn he needs three things for a campaign: a song, a manager and a slogan. After some brainstorming about how progressive Orillia will be, Quinn comes up with – wait for it – progress. Macdonald thought it would be something that might last – wait for it – 150 years. It got the laugh, even though you could see it coming.

Wouldn’t you know, one of the campaign promises is to build a recreation centre.

I sat in my usual place, the who-are-you?-We-don’t-see-you-here-often row at the back. Of the few events I’ve seen since the renovation, it was the first time and I noticed the stage lights. You have to love modern technology – they lit effectively with only a few lamps. Now they just have to work on getting the timing right, turning them on and off.

The tunes were all done well, except for Amy Town – she was brilliant. The costumes were also well put together, reflecting the period.

It’s too bad this play isn’t scheduled to run later in the year so others can enjoy it.

Art Battle

Last Friday’s Art Battle at the Geneva Event Centre was interesting. Eight artists in two groups went through two rounds to produce a final round of four. They had 20 minutes to make a painting and the audience voted for their favourite.

One thing is clear to me: The audience favours simplicity over complexity. One painting in particular was very intricate, considering it was done in 20 minutes. Lined up with all the others, it stood out, yet it didn’t get past Round 1.

I also noticed there is a tendency for artists to bring lots of friends, which helps the voting.

More artists from Orillia were involved this time, with others from Barrie or points more southern. Steph Whalen played the keep-it-simple card and won with a painting of three birch trees.

If you are thinking of entering the next one in March, take a page out of the Bob Ross method and practice, doing a couple of paintings now. Do them a few times so you can whip them off in 20 minutes.

Afterward, I dropped by The Brownstone to wish Alex Rabbitson a happy birthday. There wasn’t a band scheduled, so it was a pleasant surprise to find out Shimmy Rabbitson was doing a surprise gig. That was a good cap to the evening.

All about the arts

A few events are happening that could be of use to arts groups here. Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., a community consultation by SPARC (a network to aid rural performing arts communities) is happening at St. Paul’s Centre. Lunch is included and you have to register at huroniaculturalcampus@gmail.com. You can visit sparcperformingarts.com to find out more about the organization.

Jan. 28, the Regional Tourism Organization, along with the City of Orillia and others, have a workshop at Swanmore Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It’s an opportunity to find out how to market events better and use other organizations for marketing. It’s $35 and you can register by calling Ontario’s Lake Country at 705-325-9321.

The Community Foundation of Orillia and Area has $40,000 available for grants to registered charities holding Canada 150 events. You have until Feb. 3 and can do it at communityfoundations.ca/cfc150.

The Ontario Arts Council has revamped its grant process, and changed some grants. It has a new website, arts.on.ca, and all applications are now online. If you are a frequent flyer, you should take a look because some of the deadlines have changed.

Short story competition

The Stephen Leacock Humorous Short Story competition is open now. High-school students in Ontario are able to submit stories no longer than 1,300 words.

Yeah, right; tell students “1,500 words” and they get their ventilators out.

“This is a death sentence. And it has to be done by April 15! That’s not enough time. Oh, wait; there’s $1,000 in it? OK, potentially, but I’ll win. Can I borrow five bucks for the entry fee? I’ll pay you back out of the prize money. Even if I don’t win, there’s money for second and third, so you’ll get it back.”

There’s a bunch of rules in the way of all that cash, and out here in the real world, they count – if you want to win. You can find out what they are by visiting leacock.ca/students/2017-competition because I’m not going to list them all for you. Do some homework, will you?

One more thing: If you win, place or show, you can read your story at the festival this summer. Yes, you can; we expect it.

Have fun.

Swartz's shorts

• The Orillia Winter Carnival website (orilliawintercarnival.ca) has been updated and you can now register your team to play yukigassen, a Japanese snow battle game. Two seven-player teams try to capture the flag, or knock each other out of the game. The festival is downtown Feb. 11 and you can also register for the polar bear dip.

• Trish Johnson has an exhibit of textile art at SingingheART Studios (upstairs, 25 Mississaga St. E.). Arni Stinnissen’s nature photography is up at Peter Street Fine Arts. Tammy Henry has her paintings up at Suite 204 (5 Peter St. S.). Studio 204 is putting together an 8x10 group show and is inviting other artists to participate. Find out more at suite204orillia@gmail.com. The Orillia Museum of Art and History has a lunch-and-learn Feb. 1 with Juliana Hawke speaking about colour and character in Arthur Shilling’s work; register by calling 705-326-2159, or do so when you are in to see the travelling Fibre Art Show featuring the work of 80 artists.

• Every Friday, unwind with some jazz at the Leacock Museum in Swanmore Hall. Sol City Jazz is the band. Every other week, it’s the full band, in between a smaller combo with guests. The museum calls it Cabin Fever and cocktail hour starts at 5 p.m.

• Coming up: Ian Chaplin is at the Orillia Farmers’ Market Saturday. Steph Dun plays Wednesdays at Lake Country Grill and Thursdays at Era 67. Grant’s Tomb plays Lake Country Grill Saturday night. The Brownstone has the Drunk Poets’ Society one-year anniversary party Thursday night; Friday, Abigail Lapell has a new album to debut, with Shawn William Clarke opening; Mighty Lopez is in Saturday. A new jazz band called Birch Bark Boys (John Harrisun, Nate Robertson and Craig Mainprize) will be playing Sundays at Mark IV Brothers café (187 Nottawasaga St.) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Geneva Event Centre has the Old Dance Hall Players improv night Friday; Saturday, Jersey Nights, a Frankie Valli tribute, is in; Dr. Krane does the Orillia Winter Carnival dance Feb. 11. Mariposa Arts Theatre is doing Death and the Maiden at the Orillia Opera House starting Feb. 9. Ronnie Douglas is playing at McCabe’s Feb. 11.