OMAH announces history speaker

OMAH's History Committee is proud to present the 2017 History Speaker Series.

On Feb. 15, Dr. Chris Decker will speak about the history of Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital (OSMH).

Decker has been associated with OSMH for over thirty years. He will bring a unique perspective to this topic.

Starting out in a home on Dunedin Street purchased in 1908, the hospital has changed an evolved to what it is today. In 1921, when an additional 70 beds were added to meet the needs of the growing community, the Orillia General Hospital was renamed Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital in honor of the soldiers who fought and lost their lives in the war.

Decker will explore the early foundations of the hospital and its stages of growth and change. He will examine the impact this important institution had on the community. He will also explore health care in

Orillia in the early days, a time when doctors made house calls and when the local Harvey and Rynard Clinics were where you saw your physician.

Decker graduated from the University of Toronto medical school in 1978 and in surgery from the University of Calgary in 1985. He has been associated with OSMH as a General Surgeon since 1987 and was Chief of Surgery between 1997 and 1999. He moved to Thunder Bay for six years to be part of the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) where he was Director of the Clinical Clerkship. Decker moved back to this area in 2010. He is still associated with NOSM as an Associate Professor of Surgery. He is partially retired, working part time at OSMH and the West Parry Sound Health Centre.

OMAH is set to unveil a speaker line up that explores topics to help celebrate the sesquicentennial of the incorporation of the City of Orillia and the confederation of Canada. The history of OSMH, Orillia's own Gordon Lightfoot and Stephen Leacock are just some of the topics that will be presented.

The evening begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Dorothy Macdonald Creative Studio on OMAH's third floor.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome.