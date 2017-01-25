Next month looms large in the policing fortunes of another Simcoe County municipality.

Midland council will hear from OPP officials during a meeting Feb. 8 about what the provincial force can offer in terms of price and services as the town looks at other options for policing besides its current municipal force.

"We fully intend to receive the costing to find out what is the benefit to look into this," said Midland Mayor Gord McKay, who acknowledged disbanding the current municipal force would also result in costs.

"We're in no position to say what that is. The first step is to get something in from the OPP. And with that, we'll be in a position to do a full cost analysis from our side."

Midland's decision to ask for an OPP costing stems from a consultant's report four years ago that McKay said "pointed out that we were paying about $700,000 too much a year" for policing with the 80 to 85% of its total policing budget paying for personnel.

"They looked at a number of other communities with policing services and through their own comparison said 'this is the difference in price.' So we looked around for other options and it turned out the OPP is the only other service that might be able to do this."

The town asked the OPP for a costing a year after the consultant's report, but McKay said the force was undergoing an internal review and, therefore, put the Midland proposal on hold.

Neighbouring Penetanguishene disbanded its municipal force more than 20 years ago, opting to go with the OPP.

Midland, meanwhile, got rid of its dispatch service two years ago, outsourcing the service to another municipality, and now has 24 police members.

And just last year, Midland police officers received a new three-year deal. The new deal, which was retroactive to 2015, included increases for both uniformed and civilian positions within the service.

"We're very sensitive to the employment, the good news is that if we were to go, and underline the word if, with the OPP, they will certainly take the bulk of the officers," McKay said. "So nobody really loses a job, they just change uniforms."

But McKay said the town is currently "quite satisfied" by the existing police service, making two big factors in the equation being cost and quality of service.

"We regard the OPP as a very professional and high-quality service just as our own Midland police service is," he said.

Midland police Insp. Ron Wheeldon declined an interview on Chief Mike Osborne's behalf, citing the close proximity to the release of the costing numbers "as it could be perceived as trying to influence the outcome."

But in a blog post, Osborne noted that he respects Midland council's decision to request an OPP costing.

"It is important to know whether or not Midland residents can receive the police response they desire at a lesser cost," Osborne wrote. "Let me also say that I am not prepared to comment on whether or not the OPP will be cheaper, or how they will respond to calls for service. The costing will arrive soon and we will be able to analyze their estimate and service delivery model at that time."

But Osborne does comment on policing costs in the online post.

"I would like to first acknowledge that policing is expensive and makes up a sizable portion of the municipal budget," he said. "Policing requires a significant number of personnel to operate around the clock."

