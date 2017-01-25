NEW YORK — Isn’t prospecting a bit like acting?

Let’s find out from Matthew McConaughey, whose newest movie, Gold, has him playing a mining hustler who goes to the ends of the earth to find the precious metal.

How about it: All that sifting through tons of worthless ore for bits of gold is not unlike the search for a great script. Then there’s all the cutthroat competition, and all that hoping and plotting for the big strike — or great script — that will change a man’s fortunes for good.

You can see the similarities.

McConaughey struck gold early in his career, attracting attention in his very first movie, Richard Linklater’s 1993 hit, Dazed and Confused. Within three years, the film A Time to Kill, based on the John Grisham bestseller, had made McConaughey a movie star.

Several years of good drama notwithstanding, the actor then got trapped in a spiral of mediocre romantic comedies — The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Failure to Launch, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.

Only with the release of The Lincoln Lawyer in 2011 did hope reappear on the horizon. McConaughey moved forward with a refurbished career and more dramatic roles, eventually earning an Oscar for his performance in 2013’s Dallas Buyers Club.

“The Lincoln Lawyer started another chapter, that’s for sure,” says McConaughey.

“You don’t know how it’s going to do, but it did well enough. It had a bit of commercial pop. It translated. I enjoyed it, and for me it was the first one where it was like, this is the movie I’d want to see if I was standing in front of the theatre.

“One of the measuring sticks to choose your roles is, ‘Which one would you want to see?’ It’s simple, but it’s a good one.”

After Lincoln Lawyer, the actor took a big break.

“I wanted more like that,” he says of The Lincoln Lawyer, “but those things weren’t coming. So I took time off and it was about 18 months of not working. As I’ve said before, I unbranded.”

Even though the exact projects he wanted didn’t materialize, “Some smaller things did,” says McConaughey.

“And I kind of went on a run there: Killer Joe, The Paperboy, Magic Mike, Mud, right in a row. The conglomeration of those four: obviously, Magic Mike had commercial pop. Mud was a classy film all around, whoever sees it knows it had a real identity, that film; Killer Joe was a little aberration on the side, and it did make a dent and people said ‘Whoa! That was something!’” He smiles.

“I think that little run — and they were all sorts of antiheroes. They weren’t huge films, but they sort of, established me with a real new understanding of a career. It was like, ‘Oh, here’s where McConaughey’s going. Here’s what he’s doing.’”

There’s an understatement. McConaughey’s career reinvention introduced a new word to the language: the McConaissance.

As Rachel Syme said in her 2014 New Yorker story, “What the McConaissance is about—if it is really about anything—is the clever (and purposeful) undoing of a mythos and the embrace of a more authentic McConaughey, even if that reveals something grimy and sad beneath the creamy Texas accent.”

McConaughey is plenty grimy in Gold, playing a regular guy obsessed by the precious metal. He wants to get rich or die trying. The actor describes his character, Kenny Wells, as having an insatiable appetite for life.

“Everywhere he is, he’s going to be the host,” says McConaughey, trying to sum up the Kenny Wells work/party ethos. “He’s a guy who can say ‘Eff you’ to a 300 million buyout, yet have real trouble going in front of his peers and saying thank you for this award, Prospector of the Year.

“There’s the guy! There’s a purity of heart and spirit to that guy that’s hugely attractive to me.”

Got that? Heart of gold — just the thing for a miner.

Or an actor.

Twitter: @LizBraunSun

LBraun@postmedia.com