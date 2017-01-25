ORO-MEDONTE TWP. - A man awoke to find a stranger in his house, washing his hands, after gas had been syphoned from vehicles on that property Tuesday night.

At 11 p.m. Barrie OPP say the Highway 11 south/Line 11 resident confronted a man who said his hands got dirty while syphoning.

Another resident called police and OPP arrested a 53-year-old Gravenhurst man.

He is charged with three counts of breaking and entering, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of breaching his probation on other charges.

The man was held for a bail hearing in Barrie.