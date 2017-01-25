LETTER: Political nastiness

Re: "Time Canadians traded PM selfies for answers," Jan. 18

While reading Jim Merriam's recent column, I was struck by the nasty and disrespectful tone of the column. As well as pulling out the "elites don't care" line which I have written about earlier, Merriam, like many writers from his political perspective, uses personal attacks on PM Trudeau and Premier Wynne and a cynical tone meant to demean these Liberal leaders.

Trudeau's tour to speak with Canadians becomes "visiting the local yokels." He questions this use of Trudeau's time by asking "Don't you (Trudeau) have a country to run?" as if any government is -- or should be -- a one-person entity.

Merriam claims to speak for "ordinary Canadians," especially those who live in rural areas of this province -- and he includes himself among them ("We ordinary Canadians..."). I know a lot of people in my community, and I can't imagine them being as insulting toward Trudeau and Ontario's Premier as Merriam is in his column. They may disagree with their policies, but they don't feel they have to disrespect the person.

I have met Kathleen Wynne personally and seen her meeting people in a variety of situations. She has always struck me as respectful, friendly, open and gracious toward people -- and they usually respond to her warmth with respect in return. Perhaps Merriam has never met the Premier and therefore clings to the perceptions of her that right-wing media seek to create. A recent Toronto Sun front page, for example, included a picture of the Premier which made me ask, could anyone have taken a more unflattering picture of the Premier? Was this really the only picture the Sun had to run? Apparently it's OK to use unflattering pictures of Liberals if you don't agree with their policies. See archived Conservative ads aimed at Stephane Dion, Chrétien, and Ignatieff for further examples of this technique.

Here in Canada, we are some distance from the kind of ugliness we recently saw in the U.S. election campaign, ugliness that originated from Donald Trump. But we have our own brand of ugliness -- personal attacks -- that too frequently bears the stamp "made by Conservatives." That ugliness may be the thin edge of a wedge which leads to people of different political stripes eventually not being able to talk to one another.

I don't want that to happen in Canada. Mr. Merriam.

I hope you don't either.

Fred Larsen

Oro-Medonte Township