Find your ball location for success

There is a critical area of the golf starting position that is often ignored or misunderstood.

Past teaching methods would have the golf ball placed off the forward heel with the driver while mid irons would be positioned in the middle of your stance and short irons moving closer to the back in your stance.

When the ball is too far forward, the hands are now situated behind the ball at address or the opposite occurs. When the ball is back too far the hands get well ahead at address. We now have a scenario where unnecessary angles are created not only with the shaft of the club but also an increase or decrease in loft pending on where the ball placement sits.

Modern day teachers endorse a constant one-ball location for most shots required. I would suggest you establish a consistent ball location just slightly forward of centre enabling the shaft to rest straight up and down in a symmetrical position instead of creating unnecessary angles. The club now will sit with the correct loft with your hands appearing even or slightly ahead of the ball at address. The irons vary in half inch increments from shortest to longest while the length of the driver is much longer. The width of your stance will vary depending on shaft length of the club in use. As the club gets longer, you will move further away from the ball due to the length of the shaft and increase the width of the stance by moving your back foot outwards. The opposite should take place as the clubs decrease in length. Remember, to insure balance at address a good rule of thumb to follow regarding distance from the ball is keeping a hand span between your body and the butt of the golf club.

The ball placement for the driver should be off the heel of the forward foot while fairway woods and hybrids will move just slightly forward of the consistent location described above. When one places the golf ball off the inside of the forward heel while using the driver, this will promote more of an upward or sweeping motion at impact allowing the ball to launch higher as contact has been made on more of an upward swing motion. To assist this set up, don't forget to tee your ball up slightly higher so half the ball will sit above the top of the club face. Remember maximum variance in the stance should be no more than three to four inches from the narrowest to the widest of stances.

By following these guidelines, this will provide for a consistent symmetrical starting position while creating more positive results.

Dave Castellan is director of golf instruction with the Royal Ashburn Golf Academy/Sunshine Fitness Winter Golf School.