Decision on North St. building held over

Council is taking more time to determine whether or not it wants to approve a triplex on North Street East.

In December, a public meeting was held on the proposal, which would see a three-unit dwelling permitted at 95 North St. E. Since at least 1974, the property has been utilized as a duplex and one of the ward councillors for the area feels his constituents are content to see it kept that way.

"I think most of them would be quite happy if that was a duplex, which I think is a reasonable expectation in that situation," said Coun. Tim Lauer. "They are not in favour of the triplex."

At the December public meeting, several neighbours voiced their displeasure with the application for a multitude of reasons. Councillors suggested the applicant, Christopher Birker, further discuss the application with the neighbours in an effort to attempt to resolve the issues put forward, including parking, snow removal and pedestrian safety.

An amended proposed site plan was submitted to the city two weeks ago, based on consultation the applicant had with concerned neighbours immediately following the public meeting. A planner involved in the process presented that new site plan to the neighbours in their homes earlier in January, an e-mail to the city included the council agenda package indicated.

But Lauer felt only one of those issues - the tearing down of a garage to aid in the storage of snow - was addressed by the developer. That issue probably wasn't even the most pressing in the eyes of the neighbours, Lauer said, and wasn't reason enough to approve the application.

"At no point have we allowed the neighbourhood back in on the discussion," Lauer said. "I took it upon myself to contact some of the people in that neighbourhood. They are still not happy with this development."

Lauer's ward colleague, Coun. Pat Hehn also voiced her disapproval.

"It just doesn't fit in with the neighbourhood," she said.

But not fitting in with the neighbourhood doesn't always stand as a reason to deny an application. The application, as presented in December, met the tests for good planning, as it conformed to the Provincial Policy Statement - particularly because it was an intensification on a previously developed site - the Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe and the city's Official Plan and comprehensive zoning bylaw, in general purpose and intent.

The property's current zoning, residential one, is what didn't conform with the plan, hence why a bylaw amendment was applied for in the first place. Because it met the tests, the development services department recommended the amendment.

While council may not be comfortable at the moment to follow the recommendation from development services, it also wants to avoid having the Ontario Municipal Board make the decision. A postponement was proposed in order to get more information on the issue from staff, and even potentially hold another public meeting on the matter.

"If council is going to deny the application... you have to provide reasons," CAO Gayle Jackson told councillors. "Those reasons have to be identified by members of council, and those reasons have to be justified through the Planning Act."

A further staff report on the issue is expected at city council's next meeting.

pbales@postmedia.com

twitter.com/patrickbales