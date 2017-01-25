Bring out your gently-used books

SUBMITTED Ann Downard and Christina Blaszczak of the Mariposa Grandmothers' group organize books in preparation for the Book Exchange event to be held at St. Paul's Centre in Orillia on Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring recent, gently-used books to exchange for books they haven't read yet. Tea will be served and craft tables will be offered. A donation to the Stephen Lewis Foundation to assist grandmothers in Africa caring for orphaned children would be appreciated.