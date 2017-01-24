Natalie and Dene Conlon have to live every day with the choice their young son made to end his life in 2015.

Mitchell Conlon, a member of the Bear Creek Kodiaks and Barrie Colts minor-midget ‘AAA’ team, was 17 when he committed suicide, yet there was no indication he was struggling with a mental illness, his mother said this week.

“It came as a shock to our family and friends. Nobody believes he made the decision he did. Mitchell hid it,” she said. “He didn’t show any signs of it and it’s tragic to me that he couldn’t tell anybody what was wrong.

“He tried to excel and be everything to everyone,” Natalie added. “So we’re left with a lot of questions and no answers.”

Mitchell had played hockey since he was five years old, so the hockey community rallied around the Conlons as they struggled to comprehend their young son’s death.

But they also knew they had to help his team and friends grieve and heal together.

The Mitchell Conlon 98 Memorial Hockey Game (hockey players born in 1998) – from all the teams Mitchell had played on as he climbed through ranks – came together to raise money for mental-health awareness.

With the help of the hockey community and supporters, the Conlons raised $10,000, enabling them to offer several players post-secondary school scholarships under the Mitchell Conlon Memorial Fund.

Additional golf tournaments raised more money and his family donated to Barrie’s Youth Haven to help more teenagers in the community.

“I’m not embarrassed to talk about it,” Natalie said. “The more people who open up, and we start recognizing it’s OK to ask for help, the better.”

In addition to the Conlon’s hockey-based awareness campaign, the hockey-themed Start Talking program is aimed at helping teenagers, like Mitchell, who are high-achievers and may not know how to deal with the stresses of life.

To that end, six teams took part in Sunday’s Start Talking Cup at Barrie Molson Centre on Sunday.

In a partnership between the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) and Barrie Minor Hockey Association (BMHA), the third annual event featured the ‘AAA’ minor-midget Barrie Colts against the North Central Predators. It also held games between the bantam Barrie Sharks and Aurora Panthers as well as the minor atom Colts versus the Predators.

More than 1,200 people attended the event, each paying $2 towards the hockey and CMHA partnership, said CMHA director of support services Jim Harris.

“With the Start Talking campaign, both the parents and players get mental-health training, learn to identify the signs and symptoms of mental-health concerns and learn positive coping strategies,” Harris said.

Hockey players are coping with getting good marks in school, stress at their places of employment, teenage relationships, handling the stress of hockey and the time commitment they make to play the game, he added.

“We have to reduce the stigma and teach them that an important part of overall wellness includes mental health,” Harris said.

It’s not as though the players themselves are unaware of the potential for anxiety, depression and suicide in their ranks.

Many players know of Derek Boogaard, 28, who died of an accidental overdose in 2011, and Terence Tootoo, an East Coast Hockey League player who committed suicide after facing an impaired-driving charge.

Others will know of 20-year-old Terry Trafford of the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit who took his own life in March 2014.

It was around that time that former Barrie Colts captain Michael Webster took over the March Mullet mental-health awareness campaign that had been started by former Colts forward Daniel Michalsky in 2008.

“We always used to wear crazy haircuts for the playoffs, so when Michalsky reached out to me to continue the tradition of helping raise mental-health awareness, I said sure,” Webster said.

Webster personally raised close to $50,000 for various causes during his time in Barrie, including $21,000 for the March Mullet campaign.

“I’ve met a lot of kids who were stressed out. A lot of players can be affected by it and when it comes down to it, it’s just kind of silly; we just need to open up a conversation about it,” he said.

Webster was billeted at Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard’s home during the four years he played for the Barrie Colts.

Brassard, who dropped the puck at a Start Talking game on Sunday, said he’s seen firsthand how hockey can be the common denominator that brings people together as a community.

“It’s amazing how our national pastime, our passion, can be used to raise awareness about mental-health awareness. The thing that binds us together is a great avenue to raise this type of issue,” Brassard said.

He said he was humbled to speak at Conlon’s funeral, but first spoke with MP Todd Doherty, who is bringing a Private Member’s Bill forward in the House of Commons to highlight post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in February.

“(Doherty) has worked with troubled youth in his community and he helped me figure out what to say,” Brassard said.

“I said, no matter how bad things get, this day will pass, the fog will lift and you’ll be able to deal with some of the issues you’re dealing with now,” he added.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re an adult or a kid, find someone and talk it out.”

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1