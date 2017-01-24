Shining a light on mental health

On Wednesday, you have an opportunity to do something significant. It could be a simple, heart-felt Tweet, a phone call, a post on Facebook or a face-to-face conversation, but that interaction has the power to change a life or, perhaps, to even save one.

That is what's behind Bell Let's Talk Day, a national campaign that has grown exponentially in recent years and has raised a staggering $79.9 million to support mental health initiatives across the country. On Wednesday, we can help elevate that number because on Bell Let's Talk Day, the Canadian telecommunications company will donate 5 cents for every 'Let's Talk' text, call, Tweet, Instagram post, Facebook video view and Snapchat geofilter and use that money to support mental health initiatives in Canada.

While that money is essential, the national conversation around mental health that is unfolding is even more important. For far too long, those who suffered with mental health issues suffered in silence; many wrongly ascribed weakness to those with mental illness, so it became an affliction shrouded under dark clouds of doubt and despair. But, slowly, that cloud is giving way to light and more and more people are finding the courage to share their stories and, over time, more and more people are realizing that mental health issues are not only normal but impact almost every family.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), 3.2 million Canadians aged 12 to 19 are at risk for developing depression. Mental illness is, increasingly, a threat to the lives of Canadian youth; our national suicide rate is the third highest in the industrialized world. It is estimated that 10 to 20% of Canadian youth are affected by a mental illness or disorder.

"In Canada, one out of five will experience a mental health issue," said Jim Harris, director of support services, CMHA Simcoe County branch, Barrie. "But that means out of the remaining four there's someone safe they can talk to. I think for all of us, we've asked that question, 'Are we someone a loved one will talk to about their mental health issue?' It's really about that safe and friendly person they can speak to," he added.

And that's what we all need to become. To do that, it's critical to educate yourself, to be non-judgmental and to be a good listener. "I think the thing that's challenging for people is validating people's feelings," said Candy Potter, a registered psychotherapist in Orillia. "I think naturally we want a fix. So, if someone says, 'I feel anxious about the presentation.' We say, 'Don't worry, it'll be alright.' But it's better to say, 'I can see how it could be so scary for you.'"

It's also important to recognize mental health as a component of a person's overall health. January is a time when many commit to going to the gym and eating healthy. It's also an opportune time to focus on improving mental health. "Are you making time for the things that are making you feel good?" asked Harris. "Maybe picking up a hobby or focusing on mindfulness or meeting a friend you haven't met in a while. It'll help with your mental fitness."

For more information on Bell Let's Talk Day, visit letstalk.bell.ca/en. To learn more about community mental health resources, contact Information Orillia at 705-326-7743 or visit informationorillia.org. And, do your part by using #bellletstalk on Twitter and social media. Every conversation matters!

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

