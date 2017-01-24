You may not be Scottish, but chances are good you have a connection to Scotland’s bard, Robert Burns.

Around the world on Wednesday, Scots – and people who would like to be – will celebrate the birthday of Burns, whose song Auld Lang Syne (usually butchered by too much alcohol) is synonymous with bringing in the new year.

The song is considered to be one of the top three in the English language, along with Happy Birthday and For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow.

Burns, Scotland's national poet, was born on Jan. 25, 1759, and died in 1796 at the age of only 37, leaving behind a body of work comprising more than 500 poems and songs, including the Address to the Haggis, a pudding traditionally made of sheep's innards, oatmeal and spices.

“And then, O what a glorious sight – warm-reekin', rich!” Burns said in his address.

Local Simcoe County historian and Postmedia columnist Tom Villemaire said the area has a long history of celebrating Burns.

“There’s been Robbie Burns in Simcoe County longer than there’s been a county,” Villemaire said, adding that connection may have started at the Masonic Arms, a log cabin built near the Establishments in Penetanguishene.

“It quickly became the cultural centre as it was the official place to buy booze and consume it. It was famous for a number of things, including celebrations of any or all the major annual observances of the men who lived at the Royal Navy and British Army post and because of that, was probably the first place to celebrate Robbie Burns.”

“It was rugged, dark, smoky and noisy, often the scene of song, games and bar fights,” he added.

Constance Cowan might, as he was of Scottish birth, also have celebrated Burns Day after he arrived near Coldwater in the 1780s and built a fur-trading post there, Villemaire said.

Another local connection to Burns was George Sneath, of Vespra.

In the mid-1800s, he walked from Barrie to Sunnidale and later wrote about it in the Barrie Examiner.

“Sneath recounted walking by the remains of a Scottish Highland settlement in the west end of Minesing Swamp,” Villemaire said. “These people eventually abandoned that settlement and moved to (the highlands around) Duntroon on the eastern slope of the Blue Mountains. One of the things they became known for was the annual winter celebration of Robbie Burns Day.”

Anyone wanting to get into the spirit of Robbie Burns can try their hand at Scottish country dancing, held Thursday nights from September to May at the Unity Christian High School.

“We don’t require people to be Scottish,” said organizer Bill Scott who, at the tender age of 77, still makes his way around the dance floor. “We have always had as our prime objective that these evenings are a social event.

“So it is primarily it is a really good way to be friendly over an evening,” he added.

The dancing has roots in Scotland for the last 400 or 500 years in written record and longer in villages, Scott said, adding it’s not Highland dancing, which has a lot of emphasis on steps and precision.

”Scottish country dancing is much easier to do. If you can count to four, we can teach you to dance. It’s really not difficult,” Scott said.

Call 705-737-2493 to learn more.

Barrie Pipes and Drums will have their own Address to the Haggis on Saturday night during their fourth annual Robbie Burns Dinner at Liberty North (sorry folks, it’s sold out).

“It’s everything Burns,” said Barrie Pipes and Drums manager Angela Soule, adding it's a full roast-beef dinner with Yorkshire pudding and the traditional haggis as well as cock-a-leekie soup, which is a Scottish soup dish consisting of leeks and peppered chicken stock, often thickened with rice, or sometimes barley.

“People attending are Scottish at heart. It’s a night to get out and celebrate,” she said. “The Irish have their St. Patrick’s Day and the Scottish have their Robbie Burns.”

To learn more about Barrie Pipes and Drums, visit www.barriepipesanddrums.com.

Unusual facts about Robert Burns

Bob Dylan revealed that Burns' 1794 song A Red, Red Rose is his source of greatest inspiration

There are more statues dedicated to Robert Burns around the world than any other non-religious figure, after Queen Victoria and Christopher Columbus

Robert Burns was the first person to be featured on a commemorative bottle of Coca-Cola, in 2009.

Burns works have appeared in hundreds films and television programs, including It's a Wonderful Life (1946), When Harry Met Sally (1989) and the 2008 film version of Sex in the City.

Michael Jackson is said to have been a huge fan of Robert Burns and recorded an album which set the Burns' poems to music.

Scottish Television viewers voted Burns The Greatest Scot in 2009, leaving behind William Wallace, Robert the Bruce and Sir Alexander Fleming.

Source: www.visitscotland.com