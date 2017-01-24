McCoy to host radio show

A regional country radio station has added some new star power.

Performer Jason McCoy, who was born in Barrie, has joined KICX 106 to host live, on-air shifts while continuing his successful music career.

KICX 106 owner Paul Larche said he's excited to have McCoy joining the team.

"Jason has been a friend of ours for many years," Larche said in a release.

"Having him on-air as an entertainer could not make us happier. Jason has done various radio shows across the country - and is a natural."

Larche said McCoy's understanding of the music and the artists, many of whom he knows personally, will give listeners a unique insight into the station's playlist.

McCoy, who now lives in Minesing with his wife Terrine and their two children, said he's looking forward to the experience.

"This will allow me to continue working closer to home with my family," he said in the release. "I can't wait to start entertaining and interacting with KICX listeners all over Simcoe County."

McCoy, who has received numerous accolades over the years, started as a guest on the station's Jack and Carey morning show Tuesday and will eventually take on more on-air shifts.