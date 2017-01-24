LETTER: Reducing water consumption

Re: "Ont. proposes to boost water fee," Jan. 19

The article states that the province is considering to increase the water-taking permit fee from $3.71 to $503.71 per million litres of water.

This increase is large, as fees go, but in the overall cost it is an insignificant expense in the production and distribution of bottled water. It appears that the purpose of this increased fee is to placate the anti-bottled water lobby. It will not have any impact on reducing water consumption. If the government is serious about water conservation through increasing costs it will have to look at all industries from soft drink producers (who sell largely coloured water) to car washes and agriculture.

Konrad Brenner

Ramara Township