LETTER: Making progress

Re: "Mind the minefield," letter to the editor, Jan. 21

I don't know if the city took my advice or if it was already planned but I had a call this morning from a man living on Ester Anne Drive telling me that a road grader cleaned the streets up that way yesterday.

Maybe it was just luck that I wrote about using a grader recently.

Whatever occurred, I think it's great that the city staff has chosen to clean up these rough streets using the grader. We still have Millard Street to clean up, so if you hurry, it can be done before it all melts and maybe next time, before the streets become minefields, you will remember what I said about Midland and their clean streets and not wait until people have to complain.

Thanks in advance for cleaning the streets with the grader and we look forward to having a cleaned, smooth Millard street in the future.

Have a great day, staff.

Doug Renshaw

Orillia