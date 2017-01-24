Several local high school students hope to raise money for those in need while helping to create clearer complexions across the city.

Twin Lakes Secondary School Grade 12 student Jenna Roberts is part of a student group developing a facial cleanser they plan to sell next semester to raise funds for the Lighthouse Shelter's Building Hope initiative.

"We started working on this in September and have done a lot of testing to develop the product," Roberts said, noting the all-natural facial cleanser includes tea tree oil, baking soda, charcoal, yarrow and bentonite clay.

"There was a lot of testing through trial and error."

The cleanser will sell for $5 a bottle during the Cleanse for Care drive that's connected to the Orillia school's cosmetology course and is part of its "entrepreneurial adventure" program.

A similar campaign last year called Chap for Charity raised close to $1,200 for the Lighthouse through the sale of lip balm.

Hands-on learning

Brooke Rice leans her head back gently into the salon sink as friend Kenziee Sheard begins applying a special conditioner.

Rice, a Grade 11 student at Twin Lakes Secondary School, played the part of client Tuesday to help Sheard with part of her final exam in the school's cosmetology course.

"This is something I really like to do," said Sheard, who's also in Grade 11. "I wanted to do this since I was a little girl. I've always loved working with different hairstyles and makeup applications."

Offered to those enroled in grades 10, 11 and 12, the course gives students hands-on experience working with various hair-styling techniques as well as esthetic services such as manicures, pedicures and eyebrow shaping.

Teacher Megan MacDonald said the course benefits from its operational salon that allows students and staff to make appointments to have various procedures completed by their fellow classmates.

"This room's just lovely," MacDonald said of the large space in the school basement that resembles a salon one might find along a busy main street, complete with all the bells and whistles.

MacDonald, who's also a hairstylist/esthetician, said the course has proven popular since it allows students to really explore their creativity in a non-judgmental setting.

"I think they like to stand up working rather than sitting down," she said, noting that while the majority of students taking the course this year are female, at least one boy is enroled for the coming semester.

"There are so many different areas they can work in. This is also great for those interested in nursing or kinesiology and for those interested in business or marketing careers."

A short distance from where MacDonald is standing, Brianna Robertson works to straighten Brooklyn Lusk's long reddish hair.

Robertson, who's in Grade 10, said she enjoys the course because it provides a break from other courses that involve textbooks and more structured lesson plans.

"This is pretty chill," she said. "It's not hard on you and is hands-on instead of paperwork. It also goes by a lot faster than my other classes because you're actually doing stuff."

Grade 12 student Hannah Bro plans to continue her cosmetology studies next year at Georgian College's Barrie campus.

"I love the creativity and that you're able to go your own way," Bro said. "If you want to learn, this is a great place to start."

