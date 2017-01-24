Buy-in for Jubilee House

SUBMITTED Twin Lakes Secondary School raised $850 for the Couchiching Jubilee House this December. The initiative was lead by the Strong Girls Campaign and athletic council. All students were invited to buy-in to watch the Twin Lakes Junior Boys basketball team play Banting before Christmas. The initiative was lead by, from left to right, Sarah Gibb, Mackenzie Wilson-Tevelde, Holly Kehoe, Quinn Snider and teacher Adele LeMaire.