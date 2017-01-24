Anti-fraud campaign unveiled

An anti-fraud campaign launched by students at Georgian College is hoping to stop the scams before they start.

Orillia city councillors heard of the project Monday night during a deputation from Georgian teacher Dr. Eleanor Gittens, student Pippi Jung and OPP Sgt. Steve Cartwright. The three are hopeful the work produced by the students can be an educational tool that can help alleviate the increasing prevalence of fraud in the community.

Reducing victimization is a significant concern for the OPP. After all, as Cartwright said, police rarely get calls for a fraud in progress. When fraud is reported, it's done so after the fact.

"We're really trying to educate others," Gittens said. "These fraud scams are so frequent, and while they're frequent, they're only reported 5% of the time. So, we'd really like to decrease the victimization and increase the education."

Getting more people to report the frauds can also help with the education component. Cartwright told council the reason so few people report being defrauded is the embarrassment that comes along with being scammed by a "wealthy Nigerian prince," someone who claims your computer is infected with viruses or a grandchild who has been arrested in a foreign country. In the latter, the elderly victim's grandchild is not involved, not arrested and likely not even out of the country.

Cartwright and Gittens had collaborated before on projects involving the policing students at Georgian. The students in the community policing class were split off into groups and tasked with designing a poster that could be reproduced and used around the city to educate people - particularly seniors - about the dangers of fraud.

The poster, which Jung presented as part of an overarching synopsis of the most common types of fraud, gives brief descriptions of seven different types of fraud, with the slogan "do not share, be aware!" written in block letters across the top.

Having Georgian College in the community is an advantage that needs to be utilized for projects of this nature, Cartwright believes.

"What a great resource to use for community projects," he said. "I'd much rather have a student involved in an actual community issue than some assignment out of a text book."

The group came to Monday's meeting looking for council to get behind the project and commit to having the posters placed in a variety of public spaces, both city and privately owned. There wasn't a deputation motion coming from the presentation that provided any funding, however Coun. Ralph Cippola was hopeful a sponsor could be found in short order to get the posters printed and placed where the most amount of people could see them, such as the side of Orillia Transit vehicles.

"This will help a lot of people, in particular, seniors," Cipolla said.

For years, police services have been attempting to instil in people that if it's too good to be true, it likely isn't true. But still, fraudsters are evolving and catching numerous unsuspecting people each day. While previous education campaigns may not have seen the success police would have liked, it's essential they continue to spread the message about the dangers of fraud.

"If we prevent someone getting defrauded, we're still ahead than if we didn't do anything," Cartwright said.

