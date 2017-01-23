Terriers sink Otters in weekend play

The Davenport Subaru Orillia Terriers snapped their six-game losing streak on the weekend, crushing the Huntsville Otters 5-1 at the Canada Summit Centre.

The Terriers exploded for three goals in just over five minutes in the second period to break open a 1-1 game and then coasted to the victor to improve to 14-26-0. The Terriers got goals from two unlikely sources as defencemen Konnor Blimke and Ben Garrett each tallied goals for the visitors. Veteran Mike Barroso sparked the victory with a pair of tallies, while captain Jake Shaw added a single marker. Barroso and linemate Marty Lawlor each notched a pair of assists.

Terriers goalie Brendan Dale was solid between the pipes. The Powassan native stopped 32 of 33 shots to backstop his team to the crucial victory.

Orillia has just two games left in the regular season, but it's still far from certain where they will finish in the eight-team Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League. The Terriers currently sit comfortably in seventh place with 28 points - just one behind Schomberg and two behind Huntsville, although both those teams have played one fewer game than the Terriers.

Prior to their six-game losing skid, the Terriers' goal was not to finish in seventh or eighth place as they wanted to avoid a first-round playoff matchup against Stayner or Alliston, the league's top two teams who will finish 30 points better than the other six teams in the league.

If Orillia could win its final two games, it could still manage to finish sixth. But it won't be easy. The Terriers are in Alliston Friday night to play the Shamrocks, who boast a 33-4-1 record and sit just three points behind first-place Stayner. The Terriers close out the regular season Saturday night when they host Midland (17-23-0) in a 7:30 p.m. contest at Rotary Place. If they can move up a position and finish sixth, they would play Midland in the first round.

TERRIER TALES: Shaw, who has 58 points in 37 games, is in the top 10 in league scoring; he is in ninth spot, while Lawlor, his linemate, is 11th with 54 points. The Terriers have given up a league-worst 215 goals and have scored 125 times, which is the second fewest in the league.

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

@davedawson67