GUELPH -

Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall was elected as the Western Ontario Wardens’ Caucus (WOWC) chairman during the organization’s annual general meeting in Guelph on Friday.

“I am honoured to have been elected to the position of chair by my peers from across southwestern

Ontario and I look forward to helping drive our collective goals forward,” Marshall said.

One of its main areas of focus over the next two years will be strengthening the organization’s role in economic development.

“Accomplishing this will take co-operation among all levels of government as we continue to seek funding and partnership opportunities to grow the success of southwestern Ontario,” Marshall said.

Prior to his election, Marshall served as vice-chair, as well as chairman of the Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) committee.

Throughout 2015, Marshall worked closely with members of the WOWC to garner support for SWIFT from the private sector and other levels of government which culminated in a $180 million funding commitment from the federal and provincial governments in July 2016.

Also appointed at the meeting was Simcoe County CAO Mark Aitken as secretary.

The Western Ontario Wardens’ Caucus is a not-for-profit organization representing 15 upper- and single-tier municipalities in southwestern Ontario with more than three million residents.

Its purpose is to enhance the prosperity and overall well-being of rural and small urban communities across the region.