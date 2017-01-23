Rocking and rolling

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES They're mean and they're rolling machines. The South Simcoe Rebel Rollers held a introductory event, their first 'meat and greet' for the year, Sunday at the Roller Skating Rink at ODAS Park. The event welcomed back members from last year's meet in September and invited new ones to join in the current 15-week boot camp that ends in May. Pictured are the returning members taking a warm-up round before the event began.