Orillia residents rallied with thousands in Toronto to raise their voices against opinions and attitudes that threaten to divide society.

“I thought it was very, very important to be present there,” said Jane Sutcliffe, of Orillia, who was at the Women’s March in Toronto this Saturday with a group of friends. “It’s very important at this point in my life I stand up and say, ‘We have got to stop this mentality.’”

She was referring to a partisan political trend set by President Donald Trump, the newly-inaugurated president of the United States of America, that is being perceived as threatening by many not just in the U.S. but also around the world.

“Donald Trump has the attitude of degrading women, and it’s just bad,” she said. “It’s not something I want for my daughters. I don’t want it to just become an OK thing to treat people like that. So it really hit home.”

Sutcliffe was invited to go to Toronto to join the Women’s March by her friend Janet-Lynne Durnford, who had been following the Republican president’s campaign and events leading up to him being sworn in this Friday.

“What I really liked about the Toronto march was there was that it was not a single-cause march,” she said. “It encompassed all causes that relate to human rights, water security, fair minimum wage, for ecology and I saw signs for electoral reforms.”

The march was organized as a grassroots movement starting in Washington D.C. a day after the inauguration. It was picked up by like-minded people across the world who joined in aiming to rally support and send a message to the administration not just about women’s rights, but also about other issues participants deemed important.

“We all showed up with different passions that are important to us,” said Annalise Stenekes, an Orillia resident. “I might be passionate about one element of injustice I’m seeing in the world and somebody else will have another element. It was just gathering of people saying we don’t agree with this trend we’re seeing.”

Even if the march itself may not be able to affect change, she said, it wasn’t about that, but simply to inspire people that attended to take action in their own lives for a more positive future.

“It could mean writing to your elected representative or donating to a cause you believe in or volunteering for an organization that works on the things you are passionate about,” said Stenekes. “I am still figuring that out for myself, but it was inspiring for me to see so many people out there.”

Agreeing with her, Durnford added, “I think what will result is that more people will get together and say, ‘We won’t accept this.’ It is kind of drawing sides, and I hate that polarity, but I think people have to stand up for what they believe in.”

For Sutcliffe, attending the march was empowering and she hopes a strong message was sent through the rallies.

“There were so many people there, men, women and children,” she said. “And (there were) all sorts of interesting signs, there was a boy carrying a sign that said, ‘Hands off my mother.’

“It was something I will remember having been involved with and I would go march again,” added Sutcliffe. “I’m not going to sit down. I’m going to be involved.”

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog