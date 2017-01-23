Man out on bail

An Orillia man was granted bail at Barrie court for five counts related to child pornography. Last week, Benjamin Christopher Enosse, 35, was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography as well as one count each of accessing child pornography and making available child pornography.

Enosse was arrested and charged with the above counts after the OPP's Child Sexual Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at an Orillia residence, said Jeremy Spence, a detective constable with the unit. Enosse is set to appear again in Orillia court on Jan. 24.