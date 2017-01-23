LETTER: Where are our priorities?

Re: "Messy situation" and "A contradiction," letters to the editor, Jan. 17.

I enjoy the letters to the editor.

Most have flavour of disbelief and mild outrage at the apparent objectives of our political leaders at every level of government. Our politicians in Orillia, our province and our country, with few exceptions, show disrespect for the tax dollars we pay.

If Paul Thompson's statistic that 51% of taxpayers in Orillia are seniors, tell me again why we are spending one entire year's tax income ($52 million) on a rec centre and explain how the capital costs and the operating costs won't increase our taxes, as the mayor claims.

I am a 'very senior' senior who used Orillia's public transit system for many years. I strongly support the acquisition of better buses. Hurrah! But to have them inaccessible because of snow?

I live on Gerald Avenue, right at the school bus entrance from Park St. into the new high school. It's a short two-block street that gets forgotten every two snowstorms out of three and is generally wicked to navigate with a vehicle. It's just plain ugly on foot.

Increasingly, examples like these show our politicians give overriding priority to erection of non-essential luxury facilities designed to be memorials to themselves, rather than to an effective, efficient, useful, low-tax metropolis. Orillia could be a place where entrepreneurial endeavours thrive on low taxes, good water, and cheap power. In turn, those enterprises should provide residents with employment and entertainment, not paid out of the tax trough and managed by an oversized fat-cat city government bureaucracy.

Put a mother, surviving alone with two kids and no husband in charge of running the town. Taxes would go down, bureaucracy would shrink, and town services would improve.

Beverley Duncan

Orillia