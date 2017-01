Ready. Set. Paint! Orillia's second Art Battle event held Friday evening at Geneva Hall crowned local artist Steph Whalen as the winner to move onto the provincials. The event was attended by more than 100 family and friends supporting the 12 artists battling for the final win. Paintings were sold off in a live and silent auction proceeds of which were divided equally between the artist and cost of administering the event. Watch for more in Tuesday's paper.

