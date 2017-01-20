CLEARVIEW TWP. -

The Stayner Siskins’ 6-4 win over the Huntsville Otters on Thursday night brings the team’s winning streak to 21 consecutive games.

“I don’t know if that’s a record,” said Siskins general manager Richard Gauthier, who recalls one year where the Siskins lost only two games in the regular season.

Now 34-3-0 in the Provincial Junior Hockey League standings, the team has a busy weekend ahead, including a meeting with the Kings in Penetanguishene on Friday night.

But the big game is on home ice Sunday at 1:30 p.m. when the Siskins play the defending North Conference champion Alliston Hornets, who sit second in the Carruthers Division with a 31-4-1 record.

The Hornets, an organization celebrating its 45th season, also play Friday night at home against the Caledon Golden Hawks.

On Thursday night, the Otters bolted out the box, when Jake McIntyre scored just 16 seconds into the game.

But the Siskins woke up quickly with a Kevin Boyd goal, assisted by Barrie native J.D. Falconer at little over a minute later.

Falconer scored two goals, in the first and second periods respectively, en route to being named star of the game.

He also threw a puck into the net that initially counted as a goal, but was called back.

In the first period, Trevor Franklin also put one past Otters’ goalie Mitchell Jones, with assists by Jackson Clarke and Ben Skuce.

Three of four goals during the second period came from Siskins’ Falconer, Jake Rowbotham and Nolan King. Huntsville’s Josh Zantingh put one past Siskins netminder Eric Pitcher to end the period 6-2.

Huntsville came back with two more goals in the third period, with a second from McIntyre and one by Tyler Brown on a power play.

Mitchell got a work out, saving 56 of 62 shots on net, while Pitcher got the win, saving 20 of 24 shots on net.

After Sunday, the Siskins have three more regular-season games, Jan. 26 versus Penetang at the Stayner Memorial Arena, Jan. 27 in Midland versus the Flyers and Jan. 29 in Huntsville versus the Otters.