Scrapyard opponents running out of options

While nearby property owners say they aren't giving up the fight, they're not optimistic an auto scrapyard won't eventually operate in their neighbourhood.

Following a Severn Township planning and development committee meeting Wednesday, scrapyard opponent Jill Silk said a report presented by town planner Andrew Fyfe doesn't give them a lot of cause for hope.

"It looks like we're really losing the case," Silk said. "It's disappointing because it's something that should have been picked up by our planners a long time ago. We're very, very sad. It almost brings us to tears because these are our homes."

The land on Silk Line near Coldwater, which previously housed a scrapyard, was bought last year by Toronto-based Boston Auto Wreckers.

Fyfe said the property already features the appropriate zoning after being changed from a rural to M2 industrial designation years ago following a decision by the now-defunct Matchedash Township council.

"The zoning is in place, all they (Boston Auto Wreckers) have to do is go through the site-plan approval," he said.

Fyfe's report also noted that environmental standards are much stricter these days; something the auto wreckers will obviously need to adhere to when they set up shop.

But Silk said residents have other concerns besides just the proper disposal of old car fluids.

"We're being put into a high-risk category with a lot more traffic that we never had before," Silk said. "These people are coming from the city and they do not understand rural life."

But despite that, Silk said she and other neighbours aren't giving up just yet.

"We're just digging and trying to find something," she said, noting a trip to the Ontario Municipal Board to try to have the zoning changed likely isn't in the cards given the financial cost of such a venture.

Severn Mayor Mike Burkett said trying to overturn the zoning would be an expensive and ultimately futile exercise for the township to consider.

"I whole-heartedly feel for the residents there," Burkett said. "The residents are upset and we feel for them. Council would bend over backwards if we thought there was something we could do to move that wrecking yard."

