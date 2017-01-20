Quilted comfort

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Block by block and stitch by stitch, quilters across Canada hope to spread warmth to kids at Ronald McDonald houses nationwide. The Big Quilt Bee is looking to donate 1,000 quilts incorporating blocks of cloth bearing symbols of Canada, helping celebrate the country's 150th birthday this year. Pictured is Pat Hill, of the Orillia Quilters Guild, who was at the local legion branch Thursday with other members preparing quilts to be sent in for the Big Quilt Bee taking place in Toronto this June.