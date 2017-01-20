Editor’s note: Three accomplished athletes have been nominated as Orillia’s top athlete for 2016. The Packet & Times is profiling the nominees. Today, we conclude with a profile of Owen Kaczanowski.

Multi-sport athlete Owen Kaczanowski has a rare combination of talent and work ethic that seems almost unnatural for a 13-year-old. And on the baseball field, that includes a combination of Kevin Pillar’s speed and grace in centre-field, mixed with a Jose Bautista-like power bat and, on the mound, he’s the ace of the pitching staff.

“I have coached (Kaczanowski) in baseball for four years and his level of growth has been extraordinary,” said Wes Winkel, a long-time baseball coach who nominated Kaczanowski for the 2016 Orillia Athlete of the Year award. “He has a great team-first attitude, works hard, listens well and is very supportive of his teammates. He plays the game with great sportsmanship and is always having fun and smiling.”

While that positive attitude infuses the whole team, it also has helped the talented teen sparkle on baseball diamonds far and wide. During this past summer, Kaczanowski played centre field and was a key pitcher for the Orillia Royals peewee rep team. He led the team with an incredible .572 batting average, had 72 RBIs and crushed eight homeruns in what was a powerhouse performance at the plate.

He was also a standout defensively, routinely making highlight-reel catches thanks to his blazing speed and smarts in centre field. He was also the team’s top pitcher, logging more than 50 innings of work. All the while, he led the team on the base paths, topping his team in steals – he was thrown out just once all season.

Thanks largely to his strong play, the Royals captured the York Simcoe championship and finished third at the provincial championships. Kaczanowski was the team’s unequivocal MVP, said Winkel.

But Kaczanowski is not a one-sport athlete. He also competes in various sports for his elementary school, Notre Dame. He won the 100-metre sprint competition at his school to qualify for the regional competition, where he finished first, confirming his status as the fastest boy in the region at his age.

He also decided to hang up his skates for a season, so he could tackle a new challenge: he wanted to see if he could make the Orillia Lakers rep basketball team. To no one’s surprise, said Winkel, he was able to crack the lineup of the highly-regarded Tier 1 team.

“Owen embodies all the qualities that coaches look for in an all-around athlete,” said Winkel. “He challenges himself, he works hard to meet the challenge and he pursues all his goals while maintaining the ability to have fun.”

The athlete of the year is chosen by a 10-member panel of local judges. The award will be handed out during a meeting of city council Feb. 8. The award was first presented in 1952 after Norm Davis created a trophy for the honour. Past winners include Walter Henry, Bill Watters, Brian Orser, Jerry Udell and Ethan Moreau.

