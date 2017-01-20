During episodes of mania and depression, Dav Langstroth wasn't sure what was real and what was imagined. Delusions of persecution and the erratic rise and fall in his mood would push him to become suicidal.

"I was unloading a lot of that onto my kids," said the Orillia resident, who was diagnosed with major depressive disorder and then bipolar disorder more than a decade ago. "I would stay awake for long periods of time in my manic phase which really skews the mind. And in a depressive phase, I would find an inaccessible place for anybody to get to me, no computer, no telephone, no nothing -- I just cut off myself from everybody."

The first time he started experiencing these cyclical changes, they would last for months at a stretch.

"It would come to a critical juncture where I was suicidal or hyper aggressive and then there would be an intervention in the form of hospitalization, medication and ECT (electroconvulsive therapy)," said Langstroth.

Most medication only made him numb and didn't help, so he sought help in therapy both western and traditional methods, owing to his First Nations roots.

"To me, the identification of self, a connection is important," said Langstroth, adding for him, getting back to his heritage has been most successful in helping stabilize his mood. "When I was in the fugue of either depression or mania, I'd become an untethered balloon -- just floating along bashing into things like society, relationships and human beings around me."

Help can be given through outreach, face-to-face interventions and by members of community being available for crisis intervention as a consultant or support volunteer, he said.

And that is the message Bell hopes to spread with its national Bell Let's Talk Day coming up on Jan. 25. On the day, the Canadian company will donate 5 cents more per digital interaction towards mental health initiatives in Canada, by counting every text, call, tweet, Instagram post, Facebook video view and Snapchat geofilter.

Finding someone safe to talk to is what community needs to be promoting, said Michael Simonds, manager of volunteer services with Information Orillia.

"You need to be able to know you're comfortable talking to someone and you're safe talking," he said. "It's hard to find those safe people to talk to who won't betray you, and the more there's betrayal, the harder it is to trust someone."

For his personal recovery from social anxiety and depression, therapy helped, said Simonds, but it was community that did the trick.

"I got really invested in volunteerism and feeling the success of doing good things. It made me more confident which, in turn, made me more comfortable," he said.

According to Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) statistics, 3.2 million of Canadians aged between 12 - 19 are at risk for developing depression. Mental illness is an increasing threat to the lives of Canadian youth, with the country's suicide rate being the third highest in the industrialized world. Further, it is estimated that 10% - 20% of Canadian youth are affected by a mental illness or disorder.

"In Canada, one out of five will experience a mental health issue," said Jim Harris, director of support services, CMHA Simcoe County branch, Barrie. "But that means out of the remaining four there's someone safe they can talk to.

"I think for all of us, we've asked that question, 'Are we someone a loved one will talk to about their mental health issue?' It's really about that safe and friendly person they can speak to," he added.

The best way, said Harris, is by educating oneself about a mental health issue manifesting itself in a loved one or a friend or colleague.

"That would help you reduce some of your anxiety about what to say and what not to say," he said. "And the other thing is to simply listen and just to be there. Sometimes people don't know how to respond and what to say. You don't have to have all the answers, just listen."

Candy Potter, registered psychotherapist in Orillia, agreed with Harris and added that along with taking on the role of a listener, people making up the support group of a client need to empathize and not sympathize.

"I think the thing that's challenging for people is validating people's feelings," she said. "I think naturally we want a fix. So if someone says, 'I feel anxious about the presentation.' We say, 'Don't worry, it'll be alright.' But it's better to say, 'I can see how it could be so scary for you.'"

It's something the Let's Talk campaign identifies, said Potter, that it can be hard to empathize and people with good intentions will say what they feel are words of encouragement but will further weigh down the person already under the blanket of a mental health issue.

Another message that Bell Let's Talk gets out to everyone, said Harris, is that mental health is part of overall health just as physical health is.

"I would encourage people to think about what they do for it," he said. "They make resolutions about going to the gym, but what about making some resolutions about mental health? Are you making time for the things that are making you feel good? Maybe picking up a hobby or focusing on mindfulness or meeting a friend you haven't met in a while. It'll help with your mental fitness."

Through the Bell campaign, mental health support has been provided to 641,017 people across Canada, with 492,058 of them being children and youth. This has been made possible through $79.9 million donated to mental health initiatives across the country.

For more information on Bell Let's Talk Day, visit letstalk.bell.ca/en. To get help in connecting with community mental resources, contact Information Orillia at 705-326-7743 or visit informationorillia.org.

